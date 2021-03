Simmons (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Simmons sat out Saturday's game against the Kings due to left knee soreness, but it looks like he has a fair shot to return for the second half of the back-to-back set. In the event that he can't go versus New York, Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey will stand to handle increased minutes. Milton started Saturday's game and finished with 28 points -- his most in any game since Jan. 16.