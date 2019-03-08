76ers' Ben Simmons: Questionable Friday

Simmons is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets due to gastroenteritis, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons seems to have woke up feeling ill, and it's possible he misses Friday's contest. There's a chance he'll go through pre-game warmups and ultimately be a game-time call. In the event that Simmons is sidelined, T.J. McConnell would be in line to see extra minutes, while Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris figure to see increased usage.