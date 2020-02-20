76ers' Ben Simmons: Questionable Thursday

Simmons is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets due to lower back tightness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons' final status will be determined pregame, closer to tipoff. If he doesn't take the court, it will be his third absence of the season. Raul Neto, Alec Burks and Shake Milton all figure to see increased run if Simmons is sidelined.