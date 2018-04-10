76ers' Ben Simmons: Questionable Tuesday with illness
Simmons did not participate in shootaround and is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hawks due to an illness, Molly Sullivan of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Simmons is reportedly dealing with the stomach flu and missed shootaround in order to get fluids back at the team hotel. Given that Tuesday night's outing is against the lowly Hawks, it wouldn't be too surprising to see the 76ers leave Simmons on the sideline if he is not 100 percent by tip-off. Philly, however, does still have playoff seeding to play for and is currently riding a 14-game winning streak. Consider Simmons to be a game-time decision Tuesday, with an update likely coming much later on in the day.
