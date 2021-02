Simmons is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Rockets due to an illness.

The 24-year-old had a 42-point double-double in Monday's loss to the Jazz, and his availability for Wednesday's contest is now in jeopardy due to an unspecified illness. Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz and Matisse Thybulle could see increased run should Simmons be unavailable.