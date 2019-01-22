76ers' Ben Simmons: Questionable with illness
Simmons is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to an illness, freelance NBA reporter Jessica Camerato reports.
Simmons is dealing with an upper respiratory infection that held him out of Tuesday's practice. He'll have an entire day to rest up and recover, but if he is unable to play Wednesday, T.J. McConnell would likely fill in as the team's starting point guard.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Well-rounded line Thursday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Registers another double-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Has monster day on boards•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Notches another triple-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Approaches double-double in loss•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.