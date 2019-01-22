76ers' Ben Simmons: Questionable with illness

Simmons is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to an illness, freelance NBA reporter Jessica Camerato reports.

Simmons is dealing with an upper respiratory infection that held him out of Tuesday's practice. He'll have an entire day to rest up and recover, but if he is unable to play Wednesday, T.J. McConnell would likely fill in as the team's starting point guard.

