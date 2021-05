Simmons totaled 10 points (5-8 FG), three rebounds and three assists in a 135-115 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Simmons had a quiet game on both ends, as he logged just 25 minutes and didn't play in the fourth quarter with Philadelphia having a commanding lead. Despite the low scoring totals of late, the guard has provided consistent all-around performances for fantasy managers. Simmons has averaged 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals across his last six games.