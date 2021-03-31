Simmons scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 FT) with three assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 104-95 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Simmons had a quiet game offensively but was able to record multiple steals for the second time in his last three games. The guard failed to record four-plus assists for the second straight game but was able to cut down on the miscues, turning the ball over just three times. In the five games prior to Monday's contest, the guard had been averaging 5.8 turnovers per game. Simmons is averaging 14.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals in his last five games and will look to contribute more on offense in the finale of Philadelphia's six-game road trip Thursday.