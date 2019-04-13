76ers' Ben Simmons: Ready for postseason
Simmons (mouth) has been taken off the injury report ahead of Saturday's playoff game against Brooklyn.
Simmons was sidelined for the final contest of the regular season but has been cleared to return for the first game of the playoffs. The former first-round pick averaged 13.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals in his previous five matchups heading into the postseason.
