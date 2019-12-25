76ers' Ben Simmons: Records 14 assists
Simmons finished with 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 14 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 38 minutes of a 121-109 win against the Bucks on Wednesday.
Simmons recorded double-digit assists for the third consecutive game as he continues to prolifically dish out dimes as the 76ers primary distributor. It's the 11th time this season the former No. 1 overall pick has reached double-digit assists. He'll face the Magic on Friday.
