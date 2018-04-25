Simmons totaled 14 points (4-10 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 victory over the Heat.

Simmons was relatively quiet in the series-clinching victory but still managed to chip in across the board to round out what has been a spectacular series for the rookie. A positive to come out of this game was the fact that he went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line, bucking the trend that has seen him struggle from the line all season. He is practically a lock for the Rookie of the Year award and will enjoy the challenge of leading the young 76ers squad into the second round of the playoffs.

