76ers' Ben Simmons: Records double-double in Game Five
Simmons totaled 14 points (4-10 FG, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 104-91 victory over the Heat.
Simmons was relatively quiet in the series-clinching victory but still managed to chip in across the board to round out what has been a spectacular series for the rookie. A positive to come out of this game was the fact that he went 6-of-7 from the free-throw line, bucking the trend that has seen him struggle from the line all season. He is practically a lock for the Rookie of the Year award and will enjoy the challenge of leading the young 76ers squad into the second round of the playoffs.
