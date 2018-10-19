76ers' Ben Simmons: Records first triple-double of the season
Simmons tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, two blocks, and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 victory over the Bulls.
Simmons took just two games to record his first triple-double of the season, the first of what will likely be plenty. He continues to add multiple defensive numbers with regularity but perhaps the most promising aspect was his 3-of-3 from the free-throw line. If he is able to keep that sort of efficiency going, his one glaring weakness could return closer to having a neutral impact.
