Simmons posted 14 points (5-13 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, 11 assists, three blocks and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 121-110 win over the Pacers.

Simmons dominant rookie campaign continued Friday, as he recorded his second triple-double in just nine games. Fantasy owners who gambled on the rookie are seeing it pay off in a big way thus far, as he's an elite commodity in seemingly every format.