76ers' Ben Simmons: Records triple-double in loss
Simmons totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Thunder on Thursday.
Simmons' triple-double lifted the 76ers over the Thunder on Thursday night as the sophomore had a tremendous game. Although the addition of Tobias Harris has seemed to bring down his value, Simmons can still stuff the stat sheet on any given night.
