76ers' Ben Simmons: Records triple-double in loss

Simmons totaled 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-4 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes in the 76ers' win over the Thunder on Thursday.

Simmons' triple-double lifted the 76ers over the Thunder on Thursday night as the sophomore had a tremendous game. Although the addition of Tobias Harris has seemed to bring down his value, Simmons can still stuff the stat sheet on any given night.

More News
Our Latest Stories