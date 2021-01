Simmons (knee) recorded 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and three steals in a 125-108 win Thursday versus Miami.

Simmons' swollen left knee did not stop him from playing and recording his second triple-double of the ongoing season. It appears two absences were all he needed to fully recover. Simmons averaged 12.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists across the Sixers' other 11 games (nine of them wins).