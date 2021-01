Simmons recorded 17 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal Wednesday in a 107-106 home win against the Lakers.

Simmons recorded his third January triple-double against a defending championship Lakers team that was undefeated on the road. This was done while the Sixers earned their 10th home win, showing just how dominant they have been. Simmons has been a great part in that by averaging 12.9 points and 9.6 assists across 10 games (all wins).