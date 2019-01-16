76ers' Ben Simmons: Registers another double-double
Simmons racked up 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 FT) and recorded 11 rebounds along with nine assists, three blocks and a steal across 26 minutes Tuesday against Minnesota.
Simmons came within just one assist of a triple-double for the second straight game, turning in a dominant performance in a massive victory at home. The 22-year-old guard is nearly averaging a triple-double so far this month, averaging 19.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.1 steals through eight games. Simmons is a must-start in nearly all league formats heading into Thursday's tilt with Indiana.
