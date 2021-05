Simmons (back) isn't listed on the injury report Tuesday against the Pacers.

The 24-year-old sat out Saturday's matchup with the Pistons due to back tightness, but his absence will be limited to one game. Simmons has averaged 11.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 30.6 minutes over his last five contests.