76ers' Ben Simmons: Ruled out Thursday

Simmons (back) will not play Thursday against the Nets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Simmons will miss his third game of the season, all due to lower back tightness. In his absence, Raul Neto, Alec Burks and Shake Milton are all candidates to see increased playing time.

