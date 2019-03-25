76ers' Ben Simmons: Ruled out Tuesday
Simmons won't play Tuesday against the Magic due to illness.
Simmons is dealing with gastroenteritis and will be forced to miss at least one matchup while recovering. T.J. McConnell appears to be a candidate to start in Simmons' place and Shake Milton could be in line for an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.