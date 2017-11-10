Simmons totaled 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds and two steals across 18 minutes in Thursday's 109-108 loss to the Kings.

Simmons continued his strong start to the season, almost leading the 76ers to their sixth-straight win. He has been ultra-impressive during his rookie campaign, with his efficiency from the free-throw line being his only concern. He has looked better over his last three games, however, hitting 12-of-14 attempts. He appears to be a step ahead of all the other rookies and is a short-priced favorite to take home rookie of the year honors.