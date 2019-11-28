76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 10 points, grabs 14 boards

Simmons scored 10 points (5-11 FG), and accrued 14 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Simmons was dominant on the glass against the Kings, but wasn't quite as sharp on offense, losing five turnovers in this one. With the new roster construction in Philly, Simmons is seeing career-lows in points, rebounds and blocks this season. Regardless, the 23-year old is a nightly triple-double threat, and the career-high 2.3 steals he's putting up helps bolster his value.