Simmons posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Saturday's win over the Thunder.

The 24-year-old didn't provide any defensive stats Saturday after going 11 straight games with at least one steal. The fourth-year guard's scoring has been a roller coaster lately, as he's posted 11, five, 14, seven, 12, 10, and 13 points over his last seven games, respectively. Before Saturday's game, Simmons was averaging career lows in points (15.0) and assists (7.2). While his overall numbers look decent, he's barely hanging onto top-100 value in category leagues. He will look to bounce back from a defensive standpoint Monday on the road against the Mavericks.