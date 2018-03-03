76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 15 points in win over Hornets
Simmons scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, seven assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 110-99 win over the Hornets.
Simmons hovered around his season averages in this one, providing a well-rounded contribution despite attempting just 10 shots from the field. Though he's reached the 20-point mark just once in the last 12 games, Simmons has recorded at least 10 times in that span. His multi-category appeal and strong field goal percentage make him a solid fantasy play heading into Sunday's matchup with the Bucks.
