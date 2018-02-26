Simmons scored 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 FT) to go with eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes during Sunday's 109-94 loss to Washington.

Simmons has filled out the stat sheet rather well since the break, averaging 21.6 points, 8.6 assists and 6.3 rebounds in three games. The guard has also shot the ball efficiently, shooting 63.4 percent from the floor during this same span. In fact, leading back to the last five games before the break, Simmons is shooting 58.3 percent in his last eight games. In total, he is taking more of a command of the offense than dishing out assists.