Simmons scored 16 points (8-12 FG) to go with two rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 loss to Boston.

As of late, Simmons has taken a significant step forward as a scorer. In his previous three games, the rookie guard has averaged 22.0 points on 14.0 shots. During this span, Simmons shot 57.1 percent while becoming more focused on working the paint and driving the lane. However, Thursday's game displayed an improved jump shot in the second quarter. Simmons sank a turnaround jumper from inside the arc and a fade away shot from the left elbow. If his jump shot continues to evolve over time, Simmons will become a dangerous scorer in addition to the knack he has for dishing out assists.