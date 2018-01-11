76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 16 points Thursday
Simmons scored 16 points (8-12 FG) to go with two rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 29 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 loss to Boston.
As of late, Simmons has taken a significant step forward as a scorer. In his previous three games, the rookie guard has averaged 22.0 points on 14.0 shots. During this span, Simmons shot 57.1 percent while becoming more focused on working the paint and driving the lane. However, Thursday's game displayed an improved jump shot in the second quarter. Simmons sank a turnaround jumper from inside the arc and a fade away shot from the left elbow. If his jump shot continues to evolve over time, Simmons will become a dangerous scorer in addition to the knack he has for dishing out assists.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with double-double Friday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores game-high 26 points Wednesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears another triple-double in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 27 points Sunday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...