Simmons scored 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding seven assists, four rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 win over the Magic.

After erupting for 32 points Thursday, Simmons slipped back into the more modest territory he's inhabited for most of February. He's still averaging 16.6 points, 7.8 assists, 7.3 boards, 2.3 steals and 0.9 blocks on the month as he remains locked in what appears to be a two-player race with Donovan Mitchell for the Rookie of the Year Award.