Simmons had 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in Monday's win over the Pacers.

The game was out of reach by the end of the third quarter, so Doc Rivers was able to pull back on most of his regulars' workloads. Simmons' 28 minutes were his fewest in any game since Jan. 25, and his two assists were his fewest since Jan. 7.