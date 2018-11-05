Simmons supplied 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-97 loss to the Nets.

Simmons was efficient from the field while swiping at least four steals for the second straight contest. However, for the third time in the last six games, Simmons finished with more turnovers (five) than assists. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old sophomore remains one of the most well-rounded contributors across all formats.