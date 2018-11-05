76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 20 points in Sunday's loss
Simmons supplied 20 points (8-11 FG, 4-9 FT), 12 rebounds, four steals, and three assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-97 loss to the Nets.
Simmons was efficient from the field while swiping at least four steals for the second straight contest. However, for the third time in the last six games, Simmons finished with more turnovers (five) than assists. Nevertheless, the 22-year-old sophomore remains one of the most well-rounded contributors across all formats.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Subpar offensive effort Saturday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Hands out 11 assists Thursday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Sloppy double-double in Tuesday's loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Flirts with triple-double Monday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles despite inefficient night•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-doubles despite injury concern•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times