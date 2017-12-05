Simmons scored 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals over 36 minutes in Monday's 115-101 loss to Phoenix.

Playing through flu-like symptoms, Simmons responded with 20 points against Phoenix. In addition, the rookie forward rounded a stat sheet stuffing night with eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Leading rookies in scoring (18.0 points), Simmons is far and away the leader for rookie of the year with workmanlike nights like Monday's.