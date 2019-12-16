76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 20 points
Simmons had 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 109-89 loss at Brooklyn.
Simmons saw a slight increase on his offensive workload due to the absence of Joel Embiid, and he reached the 20-point mark for the second consecutive game as a result. As one of the team's go-to players on offense, Simmons should remain highly productive on most formats especially due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on any given night.
