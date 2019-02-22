76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 21 on Miami

Simmons finished Thursday's game against the Heat with 21 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal across 38 minutes.

Simmons shot a respectable 47.4 percent from the field and posted impressive contributions across the board in a 106-102 victory for the Sixers. Despite this, his production has been noticeably down thus far in February, posting averages of 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals in nine games.