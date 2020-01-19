76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 21 versus Knicks
Simmons contributed 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-8 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 90-87 win over the Knicks.
Simmons posted his career-best fourth straight game with 20-plus points while once again nearing a triple-double. He was all over the court as per usual in this one, even on the second night of a back-to-back, and he'll look to keep cooking offensively during Monday's matchup versus the Nets.
