Simmons scored 27 points (10-16 FG, 7-9 FT) to go along with five rebounds, 10 assists and and one block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 131-124 loss to New Orleans.

While 20-plus point, 10-plus assist games are not uncommon for Simmons, a solid night at the free throw line is rare. The rookie guard has struggled at the free throw line, shooting 57.3 percent on 5.2 shots per game. However, Simmons has shot 13-of-19 for 68.4 percent from the line in his last six games since he shot 15-of-29 on November 29 against Washington. This marked improvement since his 29 free throw game is a step in the right direction to strengthening his free throw shooting.