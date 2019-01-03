76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 29 points in Wednesday's win

Simmons supplied 29 points (7-11 FG, 15-23 FT), six assists, three rebounds, and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 132-127 win over the Suns.

Simmons matched his career high in made free throws while finishing with a season high in scoring. This is the second time in the last three games that he has grabbed just three boards, but his counting stats remain remarkable in every category except threes.