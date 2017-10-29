Simmons scored a career-high 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-4FT) to go along with seven rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 33 minutes in a 112-110 victory over Dallas on Saturday.

Simmons set his single-game scoring mark while scoring largely from short-range and the free throw line. Shot selection aside, the point guard was highly effective, hitting 66.6 percent of his shots from the floor on Saturday. Averaging 17.5 points per game, Simmons has proven to be as much of a scorer as he is a distributor of the basketball.