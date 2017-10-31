Simmons scored 24 points (10-15 FG, 0-1 3PT, 4-9 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and nine assists over 38 minutes in a 115-107 win against Houston on Monday.

Aside from setting a new career-high scoring mark, Simmons is averaging 18.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists through seven games. However, Simmons still is reluctant to grow his offensive game beyond attacking the basket. When he develops a long range shot, the rookie point guard's scoring potential will be through the roof. Simmons looks to build upon back-to-back 20-plus point performances against Atlanta on Wednesday.