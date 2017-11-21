76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores career-high 27 points
Simmons scored 27 points (13-24 FG, 1-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists and four steals over 34 minutes in Monday's 107-86 win over Utah.
Against Utah, Simmons uncharacteristically did not fill out the assist column (2). The rookie more than made up for his lack of assists by stuffing the rebound (10) and steal (4) categories en route to his eleventh double-double of the season. In addition, Simmons rounded out a solid shooting performance (52.1 percent) with a career-high 27 points. In total, Simmons has developed into a stat sheet stuffing machine in this early stage of his career.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Collects tenth double-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Near triple-double in Wednesday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Big double-double in Monday's win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scored efficient 18 points in loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Records double-double Tuesday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Records triple-double Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.