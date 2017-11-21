Simmons scored 27 points (13-24 FG, 1-4 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, two assists and four steals over 34 minutes in Monday's 107-86 win over Utah.

Against Utah, Simmons uncharacteristically did not fill out the assist column (2). The rookie more than made up for his lack of assists by stuffing the rebound (10) and steal (4) categories en route to his eleventh double-double of the season. In addition, Simmons rounded out a solid shooting performance (52.1 percent) with a career-high 27 points. In total, Simmons has developed into a stat sheet stuffing machine in this early stage of his career.