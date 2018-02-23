Simmons scored 32 points (13-18 FG, 6-11 FT) to go with seven rebounds, 11 assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-115 win against Chicago.

After closing out the first half of the season with his sixth triple-double on February 14, Simmons exploded for a career-high 32 points against Chicago on Thursday to open the post-All Star Break run. The rookie guard was deadly efficient from the floor, shooting 72.2 percent. In addition, the 56.4 percent free throw shooter did sink two go-ahead foul shots in the waning seconds to clinch the Philadelphia victory. In the middle of a playoff run, Simmons started off with one of his most impressive offensive games of his career to date.