76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores game-high 20 points Friday
Simmons scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-4 FT) to go with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 103-97 win against Miami.
Over his last five games, Simmons has shot a blistering 71.8 percent on 12.8 shots per game. Of these past five games, Simmons has scored at least 20 points in four of them for an average of 20.6 points per game. Perhaps, being snubbed from the All-Star game was the best thing that could have happened for Simmons, who has been on a tear ever since putting together a triple-double on January 24, the day after the All-Star rosters were announced. Whatever it is, Simmons has taken his game to a whole new level and shows no signs of slowing down.
