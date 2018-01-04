Simmons scored 26 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 10-15 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win against San Antonio.

As of late, Simmons has been up and down as a scorer. In his previous five games, the rookie scored 10, 8, 17, 6 and 21 points respectively. However, Simmons snapped this trend through playing more aggressively on offense, driving to the hoop more and deferring to pass less. In addition, Simmons. who is shooting 55.4 percent from the line this season, is growing more confident as a foul shooter, shooting 68.9 percent over his last four games. Simmons needs to continue to shore up these aspects of his game to become an even more complete player.