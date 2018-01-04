76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores game-high 26 points Wednesday
Simmons scored 26 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3PT, 10-15 FT) to go with five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 win against San Antonio.
As of late, Simmons has been up and down as a scorer. In his previous five games, the rookie scored 10, 8, 17, 6 and 21 points respectively. However, Simmons snapped this trend through playing more aggressively on offense, driving to the hoop more and deferring to pass less. In addition, Simmons. who is shooting 55.4 percent from the line this season, is growing more confident as a foul shooter, shooting 68.9 percent over his last four games. Simmons needs to continue to shore up these aspects of his game to become an even more complete player.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Nears another triple-double in Monday's loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 27 points Sunday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Double-doubles in loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Collects triple-double Thursday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Scores 20 points Monday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...