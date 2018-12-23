76ers' Ben Simmons: Season-high scoring night
Simmons had 26 points (11-13 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 victory over the Raptors.
Simmons hit 11-of-13 from the field, finishing with a season-high 26 points. This game was a blowout and so Simmons could have had an even better night had the Raptors put up a fight. The 76ers will get a couple of nights off before facing the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.
More News
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Another triple-double in win•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Triple-doubles in easy win Sunday•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Produces across board in loss•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Adds another double-double•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Continues double-double streak•
-
76ers' Ben Simmons: Posts double-double in 34 minutes•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...