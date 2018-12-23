76ers' Ben Simmons: Season-high scoring night

Simmons had 26 points (11-13 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 126-101 victory over the Raptors.

Simmons hit 11-of-13 from the field, finishing with a season-high 26 points. This game was a blowout and so Simmons could have had an even better night had the Raptors put up a fight. The 76ers will get a couple of nights off before facing the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day.