76ers' Ben Simmons: Second double-double of 2019-20
Simmons compiled 18 points (7-16 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 36 minutes Saturday in the 76ers' 129-128 win over the Trail Blazers.
Simmons converted a pair of clutch free throws to give the 76ers a one-point lead with 10 seconds left, but the Blazers' Anfernee Simons answered with a three-pointer with just over two seconds remaining to give Portland the lead. The 76ers would have the last laugh, however, as Simmons dished on the next possession to Furkan Korkmaz, who drilled the game-winning three-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining. Simmons fell short of notching his first triple-double of the season, but upped his averages to 16.8 points, 8.0 assists and 6.4 rebounds with another impressive showing.
