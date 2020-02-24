76ers' Ben Simmons: Set for multi-game absence

Simmons (back) is still undergoing evaluations, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the All-Star is likely to miss multiple games.

Woj's wording was somewhat vague, but he noted that Simmons' back issue is not "a day-to-day injury," and he went on to note that Simmons "will miss time." Just how much time remains to be seen, but at this point it's likely the Sixers are bracing for Simmons to sit out multiple contests as they enter a four-game week. After Monday's mathchup with Atlanta, which Simmons has already been ruled out of, Philadelphia plays Wednesday and Thursday before heading out on a four-game Western Conference roadtrip that begins Sunday in Los Angeles. According to coach Brett Brown, the Sixers will likely employ a point-guard-by-committee approach in Simmons' absence.