Simmons had 16 points (8-17 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one steal, one block and seven turnovers in Sunday's overtime win over the Knicks.

It was a sloppy effort on both ends, but Simmons helped lead the way for the Joel Embiid-less 76ers, who picked up their eighth win in nine games. Simmons entered the day nursing a knee issue that kept him out of Saturday's game against the Kings, but his workload (37 minutes) was unaffected.