76ers' Ben Simmons: Should return Saturday

Simmons (back) is probable for Saturday's game at Milwaukee, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Simmons missed Thursday's overtime win over the Nets due to lower back tightness, but his absence will likely be limited to one game. The 23-year-old posted consecutive triple-doubles against the Bulls and Clippers heading into the All-Star break.

