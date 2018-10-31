76ers' Ben Simmons: Sloppy double-double in Tuesday's loss
Simmons totaled 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 assists, and eight rebounds in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 129-112 loss to the Raptors.
Simmons finished two boards shy of a triple-double, but he committed a career-high 11 turnovers. The Raptors represent one of the most challenging obstacles for Simmons and the 76ers, who will look to bounce back during Thursday's home matchup with a high-octane Clippers team better known for offense than defense.
