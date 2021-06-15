Simmons posted 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-5 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks across 36 minutes in Monday's loss against the Hawks.
Simmons ended just one assist away from posting his second triple-double of the playoff run, and while he's surpassed the 20-point mark just once, he continues to deliver value across the board due to his contributions in other categories. It's safe to expect Simmons to be the third-best scoring player almost on a nightly basis for the Sixers behind Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, but he still represents a strong fantasy asset in all formats due to his versatility and capacity to stuff the stat sheet on a regular basis.
