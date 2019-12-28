76ers' Ben Simmons: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Simmons had 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 98-97 loss at Orlando.

Simmons ended his streak of 10-plus assists at three games, but he remains one of the best passers in the league. His ability to score and fill the stat sheet with ease makes him one of the players with the highest floor in the entire Association. His next chance to play will come Saturday at Miami.