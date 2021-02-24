Simmons had 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and a block across 35 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Raptors.

Simmons ended just one rebound and three assists shy of putting up a triple-double, and the flashy point guard continues to make an impact across the board for the Sixers. He extended his streak of games with at least 15 points to five contests, and he has two double-doubles in that stretch while ending shy of reaching that feat by just one board in the other three.